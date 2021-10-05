Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPK opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.51.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

CPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891 over the last 90 days. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

