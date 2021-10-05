Shelton Capital Management Boosts Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

