Shelton Capital Management Has $1.37 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

