Shelton Capital Management Has $2 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,599 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

