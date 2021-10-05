Shelton Capital Management Has $686,000 Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MasTec were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $100.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

