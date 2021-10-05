Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 18.4% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Y opened at $630.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $657.46 and its 200 day moving average is $671.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $535.72 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

