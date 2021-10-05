Shivom Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $69.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Shivom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.61 or 0.08110687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00052797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00255530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00111208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013153 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

OMX is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

