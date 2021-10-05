ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $488,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $440,725.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $193.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.63 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.09 and a 1-year high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

