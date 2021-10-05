Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €179.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €179.00 ($210.59) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €184.30 ($216.82).

Shares of SAE stock traded down €4.60 ($5.41) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €122.40 ($144.00). 82,771 shares of the stock traded hands. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €139.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

