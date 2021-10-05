Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €179.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €179.00 ($210.59) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €184.30 ($216.82).

Shares of SAE stock traded down €4.60 ($5.41) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €122.40 ($144.00). 82,771 shares of the stock traded hands. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €139.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

