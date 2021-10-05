Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Shopify were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify stock opened at $1,314.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,488.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,348.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

