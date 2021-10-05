Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Rises By 32.6%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Ag Growth International stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $37.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

