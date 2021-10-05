Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Expands By 33.8%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMREP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMREP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMREP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of AMREP by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AMREP alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMREP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE AXR remained flat at $$14.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,780. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.45%.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.