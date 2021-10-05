Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Decreases By 34.5%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 265,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,736.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. ASOS has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $65.95.
About ASOS
