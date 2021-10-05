Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Declines By 41.2%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CEMIG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.53. 4,427,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,333,594. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.47. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

