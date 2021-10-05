Short Interest in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Declines By 46.4%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 99,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,059. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC raised Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $46,562,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,991,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

