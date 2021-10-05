Short Interest in Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Decreases By 45.2%

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CRSS opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Crossroads Systems has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

