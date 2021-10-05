Short Interest in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Declines By 39.9%

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the August 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:DOMA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.13. 149,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,039. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83. Doma has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $129.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Doma will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOMA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Doma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

