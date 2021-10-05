Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Expands By 44.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE EVT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 125,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,348. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1626 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,552,000 after acquiring an additional 281,073 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 489,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 218,750 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 77,351 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 57,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

