Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Expands By 44.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE EVT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 125,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,348. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1626 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.