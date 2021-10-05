Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Declines By 34.0%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,733,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXXA opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Exxe Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group, Inc is a diversified corporation focusing on realestate, and selected fintech and private equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2009 and headquartered in New York, NY.

