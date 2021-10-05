Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Declines By 41.6%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the August 31st total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the first quarter worth $244,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fangdd Network Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DUO remained flat at $$1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Fangdd Network Group has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Fangdd Network Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.