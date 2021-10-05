Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Declines By 31.0%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,500 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 531,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,832.5 days.

HMCTF stock remained flat at $$4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.

Get Hainan Meilan International Airport alerts:

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. engages in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses. The aeronautical business provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business offers leasing of commercial and retail spaces, car parking business, cargo handling services, and sale of consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.