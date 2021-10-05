Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Drops By 36.8%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Hello Pal International from $1.87 to $2.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of HLLPF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 543,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,501. Hello Pal International has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

