Short Interest in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Grows By 58.8%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

HSON traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.55. 1,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Hudson Global had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.45% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

