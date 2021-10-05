Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Expands By 76.7%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iberdrola has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.