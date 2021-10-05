Short Interest in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Declines By 50.0%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:IPVIU remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

