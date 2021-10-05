Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declines By 44.0%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:OIA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 72,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,041. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

