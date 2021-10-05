Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Grows By 52.0%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 268,147 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 721,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,986. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

