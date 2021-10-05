Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Decreases By 29.6%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $293,000.

SUSC stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $28.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

