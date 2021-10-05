Short Interest in Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Grows By 50.0%

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nate’s Food stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 34,226,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,736. Nate’s Food has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Nate’s Food

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

