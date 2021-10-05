Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Decreases By 41.4%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,300 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 1,386,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.1 days.
OJSCY remained flat at $$6.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.00.
About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil
