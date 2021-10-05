Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Increases By 49.4%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHERF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 1,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,785. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Sherritt International has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.55.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

