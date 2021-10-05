Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Rises By 36.5%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the August 31st total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TNISF opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Técnicas Reunidas has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile

Técnicas Reunidas SA provides engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Gas; Energy and Infrastructure and Industries. The Petroleum and Gas segment refers to the realization of services of engineering, procurement, and construction in the operations or transactions of processing of petroleum and of production and also, as well as chemical processing activities related to the entire chain of value in the production and extraction of the natural gas, these being the production, treatment, transportation, and warehousing.

