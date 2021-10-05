Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Rises By 36.5%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the August 31st total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:TNISF opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Técnicas Reunidas has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.
Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile
