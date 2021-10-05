Short Interest in Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Increases By 35.2%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Virpax Pharmaceuticals
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.
