Simplex Trading LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth about $223,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Technology stock opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.24. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.