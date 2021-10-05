Simplex Trading LLC Reduces Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,675 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 553.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65.

