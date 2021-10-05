Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Insider Roger Dankel Sells 1,500 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SSD opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.