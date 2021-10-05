Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,115,000 after buying an additional 10,004,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,925,000 after purchasing an additional 522,245 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sirius XM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,719 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 122.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

