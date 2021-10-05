Sivan Whiteley Sells 7,023 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32.

Shares of SQ traded up $9.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.98. 9,911,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,289,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 206.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.51.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

