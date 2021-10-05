Skycoin Trading Up 29.4% This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002516 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $27.10 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00061660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00108552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00138017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,329.43 or 1.00078424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.91 or 0.06644495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

