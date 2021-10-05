SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.64% from the company’s previous close.

SDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

NASDAQ SDC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.71. 144,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,891,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,069 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 23.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after buying an additional 777,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after buying an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.