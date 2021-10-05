Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 70.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMSI shares. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,332,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMSI opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

