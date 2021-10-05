Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Snowflake by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,217,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 956,356 shares of company stock worth $280,247,213. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $294.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.87. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 billion and a PE ratio of -96.62. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

