Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Receives €26.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.85 ($31.59).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of EPA:GLE opened at €26.74 ($31.46) on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12-month high of €52.26 ($61.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.36 and a 200 day moving average of €25.04.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

