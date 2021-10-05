Solana (SOL) Price Hits $168.56 on Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Solana has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion and approximately $2.77 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solana has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for approximately $168.56 or 0.00336806 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.64 or 0.08481508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00054053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00267937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00114335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 505,735,802 coins and its circulating supply is 297,976,079 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

