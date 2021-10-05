Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the August 31st total of 933,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of SNGX opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.31. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 945.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the second quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the second quarter worth $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter worth $130,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Soligenix by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 83,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

