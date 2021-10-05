Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 110 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,090 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $210.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.37. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.48 and a fifty-two week high of $248.09.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.