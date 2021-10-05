Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $205.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.89. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.11.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

