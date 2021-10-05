Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 480.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.34.

BABA opened at $139.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.05. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $379.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.