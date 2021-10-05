Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 3,234 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $198,000.

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

