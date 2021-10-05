Solstein Capital LLC Buys Shares of 580 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.48. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

